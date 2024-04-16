Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes $688,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.