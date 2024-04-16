Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cronos Group Price Performance

CRON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 2,054,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cronos Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Stories

