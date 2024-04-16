Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 3,882 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. 5,550,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,383. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

