Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 61,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 672,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

