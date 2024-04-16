Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,857 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
FDVV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. 78,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,670. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity High Dividend ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.