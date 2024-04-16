Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.60. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$8.90.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

