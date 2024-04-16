Creditcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.75 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $221.88 million and $29.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

