Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,929 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 118.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 109.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 167.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Stock Down 0.1 %

DSKE stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $391.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSKE. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

