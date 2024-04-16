Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,548 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after buying an additional 1,681,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

