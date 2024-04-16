Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Scholastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Scholastic by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scholastic by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Price Performance

SCHL opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

