Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 166.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in International Game Technology by 770.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IGT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

