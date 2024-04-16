Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

