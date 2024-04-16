ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Prosperitas Financial LLC

Prosperitas Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.59. 983,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,393. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

