Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 13.1% in March

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Commerzbank stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 8,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,691. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

Commerzbank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. Commerzbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.