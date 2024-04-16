Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 13.1% in March

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Commerzbank Price Performance
Commerzbank stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 8,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,691. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $14.70.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Commerzbank Increases Dividend
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.