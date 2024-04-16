Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after acquiring an additional 558,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

