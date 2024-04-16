Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 128,067 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,464,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

