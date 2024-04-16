Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.18. 1,364,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

