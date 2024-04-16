Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. 61,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,198. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

