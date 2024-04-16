Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,435,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

