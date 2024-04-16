Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,287,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 2,065,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.5 days.

Cineplex Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 17,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,954. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

Get Cineplex alerts:

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.