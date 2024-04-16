Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,287,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 2,065,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.5 days.
Cineplex Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 17,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,954. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.
About Cineplex
