Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,926,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,663. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

