Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,781,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

ARKK opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

