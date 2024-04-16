Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $158.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

