Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 19,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

Boeing Trading Down 1.0 %

Boeing stock opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

