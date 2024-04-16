Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 164,268 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

