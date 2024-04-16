Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $16,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. 1,403,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,991. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

