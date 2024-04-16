Capital Analysts LLC Sells 78,861 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,861 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST stock remained flat at $50.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 359,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,286. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
