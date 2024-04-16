Capital Analysts LLC Sells 78,861 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,861 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 359,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,286. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.