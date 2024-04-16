Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

