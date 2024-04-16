Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3,443.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,924 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $60,640,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,696,201. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

