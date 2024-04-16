Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,468,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,865,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.76. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

