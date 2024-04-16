Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,750,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $196.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average of $193.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

