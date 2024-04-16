Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

BPF.UN opened at C$15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.40. The stock has a market cap of C$333.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$14.45 and a 12 month high of C$16.84.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

