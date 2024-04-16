BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

