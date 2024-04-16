Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 163 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 3,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $207.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

