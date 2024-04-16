Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Centene Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNC opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.