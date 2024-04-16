Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $44,746,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after buying an additional 634,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 624,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

