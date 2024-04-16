Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 264 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IUSV stock opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.