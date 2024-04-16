Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $88,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance
Shares of BDJ opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
