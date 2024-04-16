Barclays Boosts Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $18.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.28.

PAGP stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after buying an additional 1,774,438 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after buying an additional 1,721,120 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 1,506,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after buying an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

