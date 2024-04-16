Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 4.3%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.40. Approximately 30,881,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 40,298,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

