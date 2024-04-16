Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in March

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
AVTBF stock opened at 0.07 on Tuesday. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of 0.06 and a 1 year high of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.08 and a 200 day moving average of 0.10.
Avant Brands Company Profile
