Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in March

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

AVTBF stock opened at 0.07 on Tuesday. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of 0.06 and a 1 year high of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.08 and a 200 day moving average of 0.10.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

