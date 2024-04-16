AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 1.5%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.00. 14,588,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 38,166,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,610,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 974.0% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

