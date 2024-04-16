ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML stock traded up $17.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $971.90. 754,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $383.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

