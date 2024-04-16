Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in March

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.3 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28.
Asahi Group Company Profile
