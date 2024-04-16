Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in March

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.3 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

Asahi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.