Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,435,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 1,160,863 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,105 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $9,360,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $8,582,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.



