Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $205.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

