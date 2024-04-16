ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,144,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 3,695,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 354.2 days.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANZGF opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. ANZ Group has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

About ANZ Group

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

