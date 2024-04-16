ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,144,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 3,695,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 354.2 days.
ANZ Group Stock Performance
Shares of ANZGF opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. ANZ Group has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $19.32.
