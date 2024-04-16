Analysts Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Target Price at $62.56

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

