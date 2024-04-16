ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.58. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

