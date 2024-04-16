AIREA plc (AIEA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 on May 20th

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from AIREA’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of AIEA stock opened at GBX 33.60 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,166.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. AIREA has a one year low of GBX 21.36 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 39.80 ($0.50).
